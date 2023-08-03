MP: Man kills wife, her lover with axe in Gwalior village, absconds

A 35-year-old man on Thursday allegedly hacked to death his wife and her lover with an axe after he saw them together in a village in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh and then absconded, a police official said.

Efforts are on to arrest Murai Baghel, Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma told PTI.

''The incident took place in Semri village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. The deceased were found lying dead in a pool of blood. Baghel killed them with an axe after spotting them together,'' he said.

Further probe into the incident is underway, the SDOP added.

