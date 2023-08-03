First T20I Scoreboard: India vs West Indies

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and West Indies here on Thursday. West Indies: Brandon King lbw b Chahal 28 Kyle Mayers lbw b Chahal 1 Johnson Charles c Tilak Varma b Kuldeep Yadav 3 Nicholas Pooran c Tilak Varma b Pandya 41 Rovman Powell c Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 48 Shimron Hetmyer c Patel b Arshdeep Singh 10 Romario Shepherd not out 4 Jason Holder not out 6 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-6) 8 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-30, 3-58, 4-96, 5-134, 6-138 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-31-2, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-24-0, Axar Patel 2-0-22-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-24-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-27-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-1. MORE

