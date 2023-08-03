Haryana violence: Situation is fast returning to normal, says ACS (Home) Prasad

A top Haryana government official on Thursday said anyone found responsible for the communal clashes will not be spared and claimed that the situation is fast returning to normal in the state. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad also said a centre of the Rapid Action Force, CRPF's anti-riot unit, will soon be set up in Nuh.

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, Prasad said.

He further said 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, three each in Faridabad and Rewari, and 18 in Palwal.

Addressing the media here, Prasad said those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. The additional chief secretary said the situation is fast returning to normal. ''I would say it has returned to normalcy. We have adequate forces. The Centre was requested and 24 companies of central forces were provided,'' he added.

He said that a battalion of IRB (India Reserve Battalion) has been deployed in Nuh while very soon in Mewat, a Rapid Action Force Centre will be permanently stationed.

Prasad said in the chain of events which unfolded in Nuh on Monday, one thing important to note is why cyber crime police station was targeted by those who indulged in arson and asked who was to benefit by damaging the police station. ''The whole thing warrants a thorough investigation,'' he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days. Regarding the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, Prasad said it is being held for over three years now.

''What link did cyber crime police station have with Yatra. Who was to benefit by damaging cyber crime station,'' he posed.

About the Yatra, he said, ''Whenever a yatra is to take place, permission is taken and assessment of situation is done. Meeting of peace committee is held. This time too, the meeting was held and assurances were given that everything will be peaceful. And we followed all the standard operating procedures for the event,'' the senior IAS officer said.

Prasad said intelligence inputs were received, while referring to what was being said over social media days ahead of the Yatra, and added the same was put before the peace committee and an assurance was given that everything would be peaceful.

Replying to a question, he said the chief minister has said the attack on the procession was "well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy".

It is not about A or B, but it is an incident of crime and is being investigated accordingly, he said.

Prasad further said nobody whoever it may be, if involved in Nuh incident, will be spared. ''But after all we cannot go on surmises and conjectures, we have to identify the real culprits. We have to collect forensic evidence too.'' On targeting cyber crime police station, Prasad said, ''If you see chain of events, one thing important I want to tell you is that we had started a big action against cyber crime,'' he said, referring to several cyber criminals being arrested from Nuh district earlier this year in a massive police crackdown over their involvement in defrauding people across India. ''A cyber crime police station was attacked there first,'' he said, adding ''I am not coming to any conclusion, it is a matter of investigation (on why it was targeted).'' He also referred to 78 illegal encroachments associated with criminals being pulled down in Nuh and other affected areas earlier. That exercise was earlier going on, he said, replying to a question. When asked about reports that some people are migrating from affected areas, Prasad said there is no migration. ''You may give details, we will send police force. If somebody is trying to spread fear, our job is to control that.'' To a question, he said situation in Gurugram is absolutely normal. ''There is no issue for anybody to fear. If anyone has any apprehension regarding anything, kindly call 112 helpline, we will immediately reach and take whatever action is needed,'' he said.

When asked the Rajasthan government is saying that Haryana Police did not cooperate in arrest of Monu Manesar, Prasad said, ''The CM has clearly said yesterday that whatever help they need will be given. I am not aware of any request of Rajasthan Police. If it comes, we will give full assistance.'' Asked about action by the Haryana Police against Monu Manesar over posts on social media, which some claim may have instigated the other side, Prasad said, ''It is a matter of investigation. We cannot work on conjectures. We have to give evidence before courts.'' Monu Manesar is a cow vigilante booked earlier by the Rajasthan Police in connection with murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district in February. A video of Manesar that he would join the VHP procession in Nuh was widely circulated on social media.

