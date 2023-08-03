Left Menu

Nagpur: Army officer declared as deserter escapes from cusody

Rajeev Dhalsingh Bopche 35, who had disappeared while posted at the military station in Bhatinda, Punjab, in January 2020, had been recently intercepted at an airport and was held at Kamptee cantonment in transit custody, a defence spokesperson said.On the evening of July 30, he was allowed to meet his mother and brother at the Officers Mess where he had been temporarily held, according to police.During the meeting, Bopche went to the washroom.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:15 IST
Nagpur: Army officer declared as deserter escapes from cusody
  • Country:
  • India

An army officer of the rank of major, declared a deserter, managed to escape from custody during a family meeting at Kamptee Cantonment here, police said on Thursday. Rajeev Dhalsingh Bopche (35), who had disappeared while posted at the military station in Bhatinda, Punjab, in January 2020, had been recently intercepted at an airport and was held at Kamptee cantonment in transit custody, a defence spokesperson said.

On the evening of July 30, he was allowed to meet his mother and brother at the Officer's Mess where he had been temporarily held, according to police.

During the meeting, Bopche went to the washroom. When he failed to return, the jawan assigned to guard him checked the washroom and found that the major had escaped by breaking the aluminum grill of the window, a police official said.

A search was launched for him but he remained untraceable, the official added.

A complaint was lodged at the Old Kamptee police station by a Guards Regimental official and a First Information Report was registered under section 224 (escaping from lawful custody) of the Indian Penal Code. Military Police and local police have jointly launched a manhunt for him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023