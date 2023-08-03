Left Menu

Illegal madrasa, 12 shops razed in Bareilly village

The district authorities on Thursday razed a madrasa and 12 shops constructed allegedly illegally on the gram sabha land in Ruppur Paiga village in Nawabganj township here, a senior official said.SDM Nawabganj Rajesh Chandra said a few years ago, some people had occupied the gram sabha land and built a madrasa in connivance with the village head.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:20 IST
Illegal madrasa, 12 shops razed in Bareilly village
  • Country:
  • India

The district authorities on Thursday razed a madrasa and 12 shops constructed allegedly illegally on the gram sabha land in Ruppur Paiga village in Nawabganj township here, a senior official said.

SDM Nawabganj Rajesh Chandra said a few years ago, some people had occupied the gram sabha land and built a madrasa in connivance with the village head. They also built a dozen shops and rented them out. The villagers kept complaining about the illegal structures but nothing was done, the SDM said. He said that on March 17, during a Chaupal in which District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi was also present, villagers again complained about the illegal construction and an investigation was taken up, the SDM said. The investigation led to the conclusion that the structures were illegal and the District Magistrate directed Nawabganj SDM to take action. The Nawabganj SDM handed over a notice to the madrasa operators about 15 days ago about the impending demolition.

They also asked the occupants of the shops and the madrasa to vacate them immediately but nothing was done. The administration on Thursday deployed four JCB machines and razed the illegal constructions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023