UP: Lawyer arrested for objectionable social media post on Bageshwar Dham chief

A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture related to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

Akram Sheikh, a resident of Srikrishnapur Behta village, was arrested based on a complaint from Hindutva activist Vijay Hindustani, they said and added that the post was made two days ago. In the complaint, the lawyer has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments, police said. The accused was taken into custody and arrested after interrogation, they said.

Station House Officer Lal Singh Saroj said Sheikh had edited a photo of Shastri and posted it on the social media platform. Police arrested the advocate on Wednesday evening on charges of hurting religious sentiments, he added.

