Left Menu

UP: Lawyer arrested for objectionable social media post on Bageshwar Dham chief

A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture related to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri on Facebook, police said on Thursday.Akram Sheikh, a resident of Srikrishnapur Behta village, was arrested based on a complaint from Hindutva activist Vijay Hindustani, they said and added that the post was made two days ago.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:28 IST
UP: Lawyer arrested for objectionable social media post on Bageshwar Dham chief
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture related to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

Akram Sheikh, a resident of Srikrishnapur Behta village, was arrested based on a complaint from Hindutva activist Vijay Hindustani, they said and added that the post was made two days ago. In the complaint, the lawyer has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments, police said. The accused was taken into custody and arrested after interrogation, they said.

Station House Officer Lal Singh Saroj said Sheikh had edited a photo of Shastri and posted it on the social media platform. Police arrested the advocate on Wednesday evening on charges of hurting religious sentiments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023