Left Menu

Ensure error-free electoral rolls, ECI delegation to AP officials

An Election Commission of India ECI delegation has directed all the 26 district Collectorsdistrict election officers in Andhra Pradesh to ensure inclusive and error-free electoral rolls by the end of Special Summary Revision 2024 process. The ECI delegation included Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Nitish Kumar Vyas and Hirdesh Kumar and Deputy Election Commissioner N N Butolia among others.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:32 IST
Ensure error-free electoral rolls, ECI delegation to AP officials
  • Country:
  • India

An Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation has directed all the 26 district Collectors/district election officers in Andhra Pradesh to ensure inclusive and error-free electoral rolls by the end of Special Summary Revision 2024 process. The delegation, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma issued these guidelines at the end of a two-day meeting here. The panel asked the officials to conduct special drives for enrollment of young voters and left out voters, a release said.

They also stressed on the inclusion of all the eligible members from the marginalised sections of the society such as SCs, STs, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), homeless people and others. Likewise, they reviewed the progress and status of SSR-2024 activities and the initiated steps. Further, they deliberated on human resources availability, training, electronic voting machines (EVMs) availability, proper statutory processes and documentation, polling station rationalisation, assured minimum facilities, complaint management and others. The ECI delegation included Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Nitish Kumar Vyas and Hirdesh Kumar and Deputy Election Commissioner N N Butolia among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023