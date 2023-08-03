Left Menu

Fire at bicycle shop in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:53 IST
A massive fire broke out in the two-storey building housing a bicycle shop located at Gill Road here on Thursday evening, police said.

No casualty has been reported in the fire, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Six fire tenders, which were pressed into service, took three hours to douse the flames, police said.

Sukhdev Singh, owner of the shop, said bicycle spare parts were gutted in the fire.

