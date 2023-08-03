Nitin Desai was among first to help Irshalwadi residents after landslide: police official
When the Irshalwadi village in Maharashtras Raigad district was more or less flattened by a landslide on the night of July 19, art director Nitin Desai sent tents for the survivors, a senior police official said on Thursday.Desai, 57, allegedly committed suicide at his ND Studio at Karjat on Wednesday.When the landslide struck Irshalwadi, Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge rushed to the site with his team.
When the Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district was more or less flattened by a landslide on the night of July 19, art director Nitin Desai sent tents for the survivors, a senior police official said on Thursday.
Desai, 57, allegedly committed suicide at his ND Studio at Karjat on Wednesday.
When the landslide struck Irshalwadi, Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge rushed to the site with his team. As they were climbing towards the village located on a hill in the dark, a local man told Gharge that the survivors had no shelter amid pouring rain. Gharge dialed Desai, whose studio is located a few kilometers away from the site, and asked if he could arrange a few tents.
Within a couple of hours, Desai had his men transport tents to Irshalwadi, SP Gharge said. ''He was really a very good human being. He helped on a single phone call and even asked what more he could do for the villagers,'' the police official added.
