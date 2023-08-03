Left Menu

UK's Hunt asks financial watchdog for urgent review into debanking concerns

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:05 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday he had asked the country's financial services watchdog to urgently investigate concerns that individuals had their bank accounts removed because of their political views.

"Having your bank account removed because of your political views is very clearly against the law - it shouldn't be happening," Hunt said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've written to the financial regulator today," he said, referring to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority. "They're going to urgently investigate how widespread this practice is, and put a stop to it."

