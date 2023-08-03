Left Menu

Counterfeit medicines worth Rs 2 crore of top brands seized from Kolkata warehouse

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:23 IST
Counterfeit medicines worth Rs 2 crore of top brands seized from Kolkata warehouse
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and West Bengal state drug regulatory authorities have seized an estimated Rs 2 crore-worth counterfeit commonly used drugs of reputed brands from an unlicensed warehouse in Kolkata, Health Ministry officials said Thursday.

One person was arrested from the warehouse in Central Kolkata. He has been sent to judicial custody for 10 days by Bankshall Court, Kolkata.

''During the raid, counterfeit medicines, worth about Rs 2 crore of leading manufacturers such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Alkem, Cipla, Glenmark, GSK, Abbott, Novartis, Dr. Reddy's, Aristo were seized from unlicensed premises situated at 82, Moulana Shaukat Ali Street,'' a Health Ministry official said.

The counterfeit medicines were carrying labels of reputed brands like Augmentin, Pan-D, Pantocid DSR, Urimax-D, Clavam etc, according to the official.

The raid was conducted on July 8 by a team of officers from CDSCO East Zone with assistance from officials from the Directorate of Drugs Control, West Bengal.

''Further investigation in the matter is underway,'' an official said.

The raid was carried out based on information from a man arrested a few months ago following seizure of spurious and counterfeit drugs of leading manufacturers worth approximately Rs 10 lakh.

This raid was conducted following a January 1 complaint at the CDSCO East Zone, Kolkata from Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited regarding sale and storage of suspected spurious (counterfeit) products at SENCO, Bagri Market, Kolkata, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023