Left Menu

Allahabad HC issues notice to Azam Khan in hate speech case

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging a Rampur courts order acquitting Khan in the case.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:40 IST
Allahabad HC issues notice to Azam Khan in hate speech case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a 2019 hate speech case and directed that the record of the trial court as well as appellate court of Rampur be summoned. The high court was hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging a Rampur court's order acquitting Khan in the case. After hearing the appeal, Justice Raj Beer Singh fixed September 27 as the next date of hearing in the case. Khan had allegedly made derogatory remarks against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A criminal case alleging hate speech was registered against him at Milak police station in Rampur. Subsequently, the former UP minister was convicted and given three years imprisonment in the said hate speech case by the trial court of Rampur in October 2022. As a result, he was disqualified as MLA from UP Assembly.

Khan was convicted under sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

He challenged the trial court's order in the MP/MLA court of Rampur, which acquitted him in the case on May 24 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023