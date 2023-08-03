Left Menu

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari appears before Barabanki court

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:56 IST
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari appears before Barabanki court
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari appeared before a court in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh via video conference on Thursday in connection with a case linked to him using an ambulance to travel between a Punjab jail and a court.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vipin Yadav fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing due to paucity of time, Ansari's counsel Randhir Suman said.

Ansari is currently lodged in a jail in Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

While lodged in Punjab's Ropar Jail, Ansari used an ambulance to travel to a court for appearance.

The ambulance was found to be registered in Barabanki on the basis of fake papers in the name of Dr. Alka Rai of Mau.

When the matter came to light, a case was registered against Dr. Alka Rai. During the investigation, 13 people, including Ansari, were made accused by the police.

The Barabanki court has framed charges the 13 people and the hearing is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023