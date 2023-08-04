Policeman shot dead in UP

A policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants here Thursday night, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra (35), in-charge of Chandanpur outpost of Aurav police station, was returning after investigating a case when he was fired at near Chandanpur village, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SSP said.

He said Mishra, a resident of Kannauj district, had gone to investigate a dowry death case.

A case has been registered and investigation launched, Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)