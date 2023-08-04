Left Menu

Policeman shot dead in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 04-08-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:00 IST
Policeman shot dead in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants here Thursday night, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra (35), in-charge of Chandanpur outpost of Aurav police station, was returning after investigating a case when he was fired at near Chandanpur village, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SSP said.

He said Mishra, a resident of Kannauj district, had gone to investigate a dowry death case.

A case has been registered and investigation launched, Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023