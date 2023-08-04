Left Menu

What steps taken to stop running of coaching centres in schools, HC asks UP govt, CBSE

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-08-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:30 IST
What steps taken to stop running of coaching centres in schools, HC asks UP govt, CBSE
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to apprise it what steps have been taken to stop running of coaching centres in schools.

The court, in an order passed last week, directed the state government and the board to file their responses within 10 days and fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The bench comprising Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order in a petition filed by one Manish Kumar Mishra.

The petitioner alleged that coaching centres are being run in private schools in the state.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure the strict compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Coaching Act of 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023