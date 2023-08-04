Zelenskiy: Troops face difficulty at front, but Ukrainian strength dominates
The occupiers are trying to stop our boys with all their strength. Very fierce attacks," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to several centres in the east where battles are raging. "In the south, everything is difficult. But whatever the enemy does, it is Ukrainian strength that dominates."
