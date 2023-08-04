Narco-terrorism case: SIA raids in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted multiple raids in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a narco-terrorism case, officials said.

While two raids were conducted in Poonch district, two others were carried out in Rajouri district in terror financing and narcotics case, they added.

Searches were conducted at houses of some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) during these raids.

The officials said in Rajouri, raids were conducted in Gambhir Mughlan village of Manjakote police station and in Bagla village of Chingus police post of Rajouri police station.

In Manjakote, they said, the SIA team raided the house of an OGW in Gambhir Mughlan village.

They said an electronic device was also seized during the search.

In the second raid conducted in Rajouri district, officials said houses of two brothers, one of whom is an OGW, were searched in a village close to the Line of Control in Chingus police post area.

Officials said in Poonch district, a raid was conducted in Hamirpur Balakote along the LoC, while another raid was conducted in a village falling under the Gursai police station area.

Incriminating material have been seized during the raids, they said.

The officials said these raids have been conducted in connection with investigation of a matter regarding border guides who facilitate infiltration from the Line of Control.

These raids were conducted in cooperation with local police and administration, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)