Britain's Sunak considers skipping the UN meeting in September -The Telegraph
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering skipping the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in September, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. Sunak has not confirmed his attendance at the UN General Assembly yet and is choosing to prepare for the annual Conservative Party conference due in early October, the report added.
Sunak has not confirmed his attendance at the UN General Assembly yet and is choosing to prepare for the annual Conservative Party conference due in early October, the report added. "It has to fit in with a whole load of other things Rishi's doing. Nothing's nailed down yet.", a source familiar with the planning for the UN gathering told the newspaper.
The Prime Minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
