Niger junta revokes military cooperation deals with France - statement

Niger's junta on Thursday said it had revoked various military cooperation agreements with France after the military ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup last week.

France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight an insurgency by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that has spread across the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)