Niger junta revokes military cooperation deals with France - statement
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 04-08-2023 04:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 04:37 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
Niger's junta on Thursday said it had revoked various military cooperation agreements with France after the military ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup last week.
France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight an insurgency by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that has spread across the region.
