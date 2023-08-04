Niger's ousted president calls for restoration of his government

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in a coup last week, said in an opinion piece published Thursday in the Washington Post that he is a hostage and he called on the U.S. and the entire international community to restore constitutional order.

Bazoum warned that if the coup succeeds, "it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world."

