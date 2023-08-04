China slams 'politicizing' of cooperation with Italy on Belt and Road
Updated: 04-08-2023
China's foreign ministry on Friday slammed "some forces" for "hyping up and politicizing" China and Italy's cultural and economic exchanges via the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The moves have "interfered with cooperation and created divisions," the foreign ministry said in a statement in response to media reports that Italy might exit the initiative.
