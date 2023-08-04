Left Menu

NIA conducts raids in J&K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 07:17 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case on Friday, officials said.

They added that the raids are going on at two places -- Sethergund and Ugergund -- in the south Kashmir district.

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, the officials said.

They said the raids are part of the premier investigating agency's probe in a terror-related case.

