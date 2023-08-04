Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 08:31 IST
Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on Friday morning.
Videos posted in a local online community and circulated by Russian online news outlet Astra showed the movement of ships just off the coast with the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Astra
- Videos
- Russian
- Novorossiysk
- Black Sea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Videos purport to show protesters storming Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest over Quran burning
Manipur violence: "Deeply disturbed by videos of 2 women paraded naked," says SC; asks govt to take action
Sadhna Broadcast stock manipulation: Sebi refuses to lift ban on 5 entities for misleading YouTube videos
AstraZeneca gets GCGI approval to import heart failure drug
AstraZeneca gets DCGI approval for Dapagliflozin in treatment of heart failure