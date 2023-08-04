Left Menu

UN expert dismayed at violent attack on Haitian Judge Wilner Morin

“I am dismayed at the great vulnerability of independent justice operators who deal with high-impact corruption cases,” said Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 04-08-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 10:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A UN expert today expressed grave concern about a violent attack targeting Haitian Judge Wilner Morin, whose vehicle was fired upon in the capital Port-au-Prince a few months ago.

“If Judge Morin was targeted for his work, including on cases of alleged corruption, it would contravene the fundamental principles of judicial independence,” the Special Rapporteur said.

Morin is a judge at the Cour de première instance (Court of First Instance) of Port-au-Prince, where he is investigating several high-profile corruption cases. He also serves as President of the Association Nationale des Magistrats Haitiens (ANAMAH, the National Association of Haitian Judges). Two individuals on a motorcycle reportedly opened fire using automatic rifles on Judge Morin's vehicle, which was operated by his driver on Wednesday 17 May 2023. The impact of 13 projectiles were found in the car.

During his first visit to Haiti in July 2023, the UN Expert on the situation of human rights in Haiti, William O'Neill, deplored a "massive failure of the judicial system" and condemned the attack against Judge Morin and several others investigating corruption and human rights cases.

“Judge Morin must have the security he needs to carry out his work. I urge the authorities to ensure that this attack is investigated, and that the judge, his colleagues and his family are adequately protected,” Satterthwaite said.

The Special Rapporteur has been in contact with the Government of Haiti regarding these allegations.

