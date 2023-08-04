Denmark to tighten border control amid Koran burnings
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish police will tighten border controls following recent burnings of the Koran that have affected the security situation, Denmark's justice ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.
Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that Nordic governments ban such acts. Tighter border controls will initially be in place until Aug. 10, the government said.
"The recent Koran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation," Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- Danish
- Muslim
- Denmark
- Nordic
- justice ministry
- Koran
- Peter Hummelgaard
ALSO READ
NIA arrests Aligarh Muslim University student working as ISIS operative
Projected population of Muslims in 2023 to stand at 19.75 crore: Govt in Lok Sabha
Thousands of Muslims take to the streets to express outrage over Quran desecration in Sweden
Muslim-majority nations express outrage and plan street protests over Quran desecration in Sweden
Turkey issues arrest warrants for Denmark's Paludan, 9 others for Koran burning