Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

A fresh batch of 1,181 pilgrims left for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from here on Friday amid tight security. Over 4.5 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the shrine since July 1, when the yatra began in the valley.

While 706 pilgrims, headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 24 vehicles, another convoy of 22 vehicles carrying 475 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)