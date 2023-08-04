Migrant labourer arrested for molesting minor girl in Kerala

Left Menu

Kerala police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man, a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl. He was taken into custody yesterday itself, a police officer told PTI.His arrest was recorded this morning, the police said.On July 28, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a migrant worker at Aluva in Ernakulam district.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 04-08-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 11:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man, a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl. The incident was reported from an area near Tirurangadi in this north Kerala district on Thursday, police said.

Ram Mohan was taken into custody on Thursday from Tirurangadi, and his arrest was recorded today, police said.

Police said the incident came to light after the mother of the four-year-old, who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, approached them with the complaint.

''The incident happened yesterday. The child told the mother about the incident, who informed us about it. He was taken into custody yesterday itself,'' a police officer told PTI.

His arrest was recorded this morning, the police said.

On July 28, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a migrant worker at Aluva in Ernakulam district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

