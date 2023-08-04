Left Menu

Manipur: Curfew relaxed in twin districts of Imphal for 7 hours

The Manipur government relaxed the curfew in Imphal East and West districts for seven hours from 5 am on Friday to facilitate common people to purchase essential items, officials said. The curfew was relaxed on Friday from 5 am to 12 pm to facilitate the general public to purchase essential commodities, including medicines and food items, according to orders issued by districts magistrates of Imphal East and West.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-08-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 11:31 IST
The Manipur government relaxed the curfew in Imphal East and West districts for seven hours from 5 am on Friday to facilitate common people to purchase essential items, officials said. Following fresh violence in various parts of the ethnic strife-torn state, the administration had on Thursday imposed a total curfew in the two districts as a precautionary measure, withdrawing relaxations announced earlier. The curfew was relaxed on Friday from 5 am to 12 pm ''to facilitate the general public to purchase essential commodities, including medicines and food items'', according to orders issued by districts magistrates of Imphal East and West. Over 25 people were injured in clashes as Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions from proceeding to a proposed burial site, violating restrictions on gatherings. A Manipur Rifles policeman was killed and one person injured in a gunfight at Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district on Thursday morning, police said.

In another development, a mob looted arms and ammunition from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion outpost at Naransena in Bishnupur, official sources said.

