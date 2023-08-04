Left Menu

Haryana violence: Miscreants vandalise shop in Panipat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:05 IST
Some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a shop in Haryana's Panipat which was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh communal clashes, police said on Friday.

The miscreants targeted the shop selling chicken on Thursday evening and also damaged two vehicles parked nearby.

The shop was located close to the house of one of the civilians who died in the Nuh incident. Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.

Some local residents told reporters that there was harmony and brotherhood among the people living in the area and the act was carried out by some miscreants trying to vitiate the ''peaceful'' atmosphere.

A senior police officer from Panipat said the matter was under investigation.

He said the situation was peaceful and additional force has been deployed in sensitive areas, he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

