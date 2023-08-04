"It does not matter", says SC on objectionable video against it

''It does not matter'', the Supreme Court on Friday observed after an advocate mentioned before it that an objectionable video in which the apex court has been compared with a brothel is being circulated on social media platforms.

An advocate mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

''There is one very important matter. I have already drawn the attention of the registrar also towards a video being circulated in which the apex court has been compared with a brothel, judges sitting with you have been called corrupt,'' the lawyer said.

''Don't worry. It does not matter,'' the CJI said.

The lawyer also said that objectionable words have been said about the apex court in the video after the hearing in the Manipur violence matter.

''No problem at all. Don't worry about it,'' Justice Chandrachud said.

