Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Black Sea navy base and Crimea with drones

Russia accused Ukraine early Friday of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones.Novorossiysk is just across the water from Crimea, where Russias Ministry of Defense said it thwarted another attack by Ukraine overnight, taking down 13 drones.Russias Ministry of Defence said Russian ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones.Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia accused Ukraine early Friday of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones.

Novorossiysk is just across the water from Crimea, where Russia's Ministry of Defense said it thwarted another attack by Ukraine overnight, taking down 13 drones.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said Russian ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones.

Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding. Ukrainian agencies carried footage from social media channels they suggested showed a Russian ship listing to one side after the attack.

The Associated Press could not verify the videos. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, in keeping with the country's security policy.

Minutes after confirming the attack on the Black Sea port, Russia's Ministry of Defence said it had also repelled another attack by Ukraine on Moscow-annexed Crimea. The defence ministry said air defence systems shot down 10 drones and it had electronically jammed another three.

