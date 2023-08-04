Left Menu

Money laundering case: SC refuses to interfere with HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra, wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:18 IST
Money laundering case: SC refuses to interfere with HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra, wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed that Preeti Chandra has been in custody for over 620 days.

''Having due regard to the exercise of discretion, the high court has come to conclusion that the respondent (Preeti Chandra) should be released on bail, we are not interfering with the order under Article 136 of the Constitution…,'' the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said. The apex court directed that she shall not leave the limits of the national capital region (NCR) and shall report to the investigation officer once every two weeks.

The top court passed the order on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the high court's June 14 order.

The apex court had on June 16 stayed the high court order and issued a notice to Preeti Chandra on the ED's plea challenging the bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023