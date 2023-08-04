Ethiopia declares state of emergency following militia clashes
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:22 IST
- Country:
- Ethiopia
Ethiopia's federal government on Friday declared a state of emergency following days of clashes in the Amhara region between the military and local militiamen, the prime minister's office said.
The statement announcing the state of emergency did not say whether it applied only in Amhara or across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement