Left Menu

40-year-old man dies by suicide at Delhi's AIIMS metro station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:46 IST
40-year-old man dies by suicide at Delhi's AIIMS metro station
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man died on Friday after he allegedly jumped onto the tracks at the Delhi Metro's AIIMS station here, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am, a senior police officer said.

He said the police were informed and the body was shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre.

The deceased was identified through his Aadhaar card as Amit Singh, a resident of Bihar, the officer said.

According to police, a preliminary probe revealed that as the victim allegedly jumped, he hit his head and died on the spot. Further investigation is underway, they said The situation at the spot is normal, crime and forensics teams have been called and proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC are going on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023