Signs China will attend Jeddah Ukraine talks, but unclear how -German official

There have been positive signals about some kind of Chinese participation in this weekend's Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia, a German government official said, adding that it was so far unclear exactly what form any participation would take. The official said the aim of the conference, in which more than 30 countries would take part, was to "consolidate" peace plans on the table and find a common denominator between them, as well as to bring countries of the Global South into closer dialogue with Kyiv.

China is seen as having a crucial role in any peace settlement because of Beijing's influence on Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)