SC stays HC order suspending Andaman chief secretary, imposing fine on LG

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the order of the Calcutta High Court suspending Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra and imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Lt Governor D K Joshi for not complying with an earlier order on releasing benefits to workers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the chief secretary and the LG, and stayed the order of the Port Blair bench of the high court.

The bench asked the top law officer what was the case all about.

“The chief secretary has been suspended by the high court,” the AG said, adding “There were two circulars regarding wages paid to employees. There was an aspect regarding the regularisation of the workmen. The single judge bench said that both orders had to be read together, made a scheme.” The bench said the officer must have irked the high court to get this order.

''We will stay these directions. You (the petitioners) must have gotten the judges really riled up to get this... We are keeping it on next Friday,'' the bench said.

In a significant development, the high court suspended Chandra and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the LG (which he has to bear from his own fund) on Thursday for not complying with an earlier order on releasing benefits to workers.

An order passed on December 19 last year had awarded higher pay and DA to nearly 4,000 Daily Rated Mazdoors (DRMs) employed by the island administration.

The order had come on a plea of the Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh.

Welcoming the decision of the high court, advocate Gopala Binnu Kumar, who appeared on behalf of the Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh, on Thursday said, “The administration headed by the chief secretary and the lieutenant governor was found guilty by the court for non-compliance of its order to release the benefit of 1/30th pay plus dearness allowances for DRMs, which is pending since 2017.'' While elaborating on the case, he said, ''There are nearly 4,000 DRMs who didn’t get benefits in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and as per a Supreme Court order in 1986, the DRMs discharging their duties on a par with regular employees are entitled to the financial benefit of 1/30th pay plus dearness allowances.

''However, on September 22, 2017, the local administration here issued a memorandum stating that one-time wages will be given to DRMs and they have selectively chosen the beneficiaries. The matter was challenged by us in the court after the administration again issued a memorandum stating that left-out DRMs will get their wages from May 9, 2023, onwards and not from 2017 as instructed by the court.'' The high court, in its order, said, “In view of the above and in view of the conduct of the contemnors indicated hereinabove, this court is left with no option than to direct that Keshav Chandra, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration be suspended forthwith. The next senior most officer in the administration shall take over and discharge the functions of the Chief Secretary.” In view of the blatant contumacious conduct of Admiral DK Joshi, this court directs him to deposit with the registrar of the Port Blair Bench of the High Court at Calcutta, a sum of Rs 5,00,000 from his own funds, within a period of seven days from date, it said.

''On the adjourned date, Admiral DK Joshi, Lieutenant Governor shall appear in virtual mode and the chief secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, shall be personally present in this court and shall show cause as to why they should not be committed to prison for having committed contempt of court as already found against them,'' it ordered.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on August 17 in the high court.

