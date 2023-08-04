Left Menu

Maharashtra: Bodies of 3 workers trapped under soil during well construction recovered, search for 4th continues

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:07 IST
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday recovered the bodies of three out of four workers trapped under a mass of soil and concrete that caved in during the construction of a well in Indapur tehsil of Pune district on August 1 , a police official said.

The bodies were retrieved from the well this afternoon and search for the fourth victim is on, he said.

The NDRF's operation to rescue the four trapped workers began in the morning for the fourth day.

''Three bodies were recovered from the well by the NDRF personnel and the search for the fourth one is on,'' assistant inspector Dilip Pawar of Bhigwan police station said.

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening.

The well is 100 feet deep with a diameter of 120 feet, officials said, adding that the site was earlier used for quarrying.

During the construction of the well, the inner concrete wall sank, and those working at the edge of the concrete wall fell down and got trapped under the debris, they said.

