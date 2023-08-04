Left Menu

Ethiopia's declaring a state of emergency in its Amhara region as local fighters clash with military

04-08-2023
Ethiopia's Council of Ministers is declaring a state of emergency in the country's Amhara region after authorities pleaded for help as clashes intensify between regional forces and the military.

The prime minister's office announced the decision on Friday after the region's leader said regular law enforcement was no longer able to contain the violence.

Ethiopia's second most populous region has been gripped by instability since April, when federal authorities moved to disarm Amhara's security forces following the end of the devastating two-year war in the neighbouring Tigray region.

Authorities last year also tried to dismantle the informal Amhara militia known as Fano.

This week, residents have reported fighting across the Amhara region as militia members attacked army units and protesters blocked roads.

Flights to two popular tourist towns, Lalibela and Gondar, have been suspended. Internet access has been affected.

