Left Menu

Pak SC dismisses Imran Khan's plea against Toshakhana trial

The court expressed the hope that the trial and the IHC will make decisions as per the law.The Supreme Court observed that the said decision would not affect other pleas filed by Khan, 70.Khan is accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs 140 million USD 635,000.On Wednesday, the apex court turned down Khans request to stay the trial in the Toshakhana case being heard at an Islamabad sessions court.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:15 IST
Pak SC dismisses Imran Khan's plea against Toshakhana trial
Supreme Court of Pakistan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Imran Khan’s plea against trial proceedings in a corruption case in which the former premier is accused of concealing details of the gifts he retained from the state repository, as he withdrew the case.

While dismissing the plea in the Toshakhana case, the apex court observed that the application seeking the transfer of the case to another court was underway in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court expressed the hope that the trial and the IHC will make decisions as per the law.

The Supreme Court observed that the said decision would not affect other pleas filed by Khan, 70.

Khan is accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000).

On Wednesday, the apex court turned down Khan’s request to stay the trial in the Toshakhana case being heard at an Islamabad sessions court. However, it had also granted relief to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief by postponing further proceedings till Friday so that he could approach the court again in case any adverse order was passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meanwhile, IHC on Thursday reserved its verdict on a set of petitions filed by Khan against the Toshakhana trial. It is expected to issue the said verdict on Friday. The IHC will also issue the reserved verdict on Khan’s appeal against the trial court’s order to refuse his right to produce witnesses in the case.

A three-member Supreme Court bench, led by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, was set to hear Khan’s plea on Friday. However, the bench was reconstituted earlier today with Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi replacing Justice Naqvi.

During the hearing, Advocate Khawaja Haris appeared as Khan’s counsel while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared as the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

At the outset of the hearing, the apex court observed that the trial court could not reserve its verdict on the Toshakhana case until the IHC gave its verdict, the dawn newspaper reported.

Justice Afridi summoned the ECP lawyer to the rostrum, upon which Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the IHC had reserved its verdict yesterday on his client’s pleas.

The judge then asked, “Has the high court given a stay order?” to which Advocate Haris answered in the negative.

“The trial court cannot make a decision until a decision is made on the plea to transfer the case,” Justice Afridi noted.

At this, the ECP lawyer said Section 528 (sessions judge may withdraw cases from assistant sessions judge) of the Code of Criminal Procedure was “clear on this matter”.

Under the said section, “any sessions judge may withdraw any case from, or recall any ease which he has made over to, any assistant sessions judge subordinate to him”.

At one point during the hearing, Justice Afridi asked Advocate Haris about the current status of the pleas pending in the IHC, to which he responded that the IHC heard four pleas yesterday and that requests were also made during the arguments.

“We have requested the high court that the case be transferred to any other judge,” the PTI chief’s lawyer said.

He further informed the apex court of the IHC’s dismissal of Khan's witnesses in the Toshsakhana trial.

The ECP on October 21 last year, disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case for making ''false statements and incorrect declaration''.

Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country and faces charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023