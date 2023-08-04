Left Menu

Case registered against man for cheating second wife, hiding first marriage

A case has been registered against a 35-year-old man from Maharashtras Navi Mumbai for allegedly tying the nuptial knot with a second woman without revealing that he was already married and cheating her financially, an official said on Friday.In her complaint, the second wife said that she got in touch with the accused Himmatsingh Chowdhary, a resident of Kharghar, through a matrimonial site.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:20 IST
Case registered against man for cheating second wife, hiding first marriage
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly tying the nuptial knot with a second woman without revealing that he was already married and cheating her financially, an official said on Friday.

In her complaint, the second wife said that she got in touch with the accused Himmatsingh Chowdhary, a resident of Kharghar, through a matrimonial site. Chowdhary claimed that he was an Army official and worked in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India's external intelligence agency.

The 36-year-old woman, who is into the job of selling medicines, said they married in 2021 following which Chowdhary took Rs 3 lakh from her and then mortgaged her jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh. She also alleged that Chowdhary started harassing her.

The woman said she later found that Chowdhary was already married. The station house officer at Kharghar police station said they registered a case a few days ago against Chowdhary under Indian Penal Code sections, including 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 495 (hiding earlier marriage), 420 (cheating), and 170 (personating a public servant). No arrest has been made yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023