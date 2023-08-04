Case registered against man for cheating second wife, hiding first marriage

A case has been registered against a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly tying the nuptial knot with a second woman without revealing that he was already married and cheating her financially, an official said on Friday.

In her complaint, the second wife said that she got in touch with the accused Himmatsingh Chowdhary, a resident of Kharghar, through a matrimonial site. Chowdhary claimed that he was an Army official and worked in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India's external intelligence agency.

The 36-year-old woman, who is into the job of selling medicines, said they married in 2021 following which Chowdhary took Rs 3 lakh from her and then mortgaged her jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh. She also alleged that Chowdhary started harassing her.

The woman said she later found that Chowdhary was already married. The station house officer at Kharghar police station said they registered a case a few days ago against Chowdhary under Indian Penal Code sections, including 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 495 (hiding earlier marriage), 420 (cheating), and 170 (personating a public servant). No arrest has been made yet, he added.

