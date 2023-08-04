Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 6 in Nangloi Muharram stone pelting

According to police, several tazia processions were carried out in Nangloi area on July 29 with around 8,000-10,000 people in their train.The trouble began when participants of one or two such processions on the Rohtak Road became unruly and tried to deviate from the route which had earlier been decided in the coordination meeting with the taziadaran.Police said they tried to convince them to stick to the pre-decided route and proceed to the designated burials.While most of them cooperated, a few miscreants became unruly and started instigating the public and took to stone pelting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:22 IST
Six men have been arrested in connection with the Nangloi incident where an unruly crowd taking part in Muharram processions clashed with police and pelted them with stones, police said on Friday.

Twelve people, including six police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Six persons have been identified and arrested by the outer district police teams, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh.

Police have arrested Sahil Salmani, 25, Aslam Qureshi, 37, Sameer alias Choti, 23, Sahil Khan, 21, and Azeem and Sohaib, both 23. According to police, several 'tazia' processions were carried out in Nangloi area on July 29 with around 8,000-10,000 people in their train.

The trouble began when participants of one or two such processions on the Rohtak Road became unruly and tried to deviate from the route which had earlier been decided in the coordination meeting with the taziadaran.

Police said they tried to convince them to stick to the pre-decided route and proceed to the designated burials.

While most of them cooperated, a few miscreants became unruly and started instigating the public and took to stone pelting. Police resorted to mild caning against the unruly mob to disperse them.

''The tazia processions were subsequently conducted peacefully in the area as per customs and religious practices,'' they had then said.

