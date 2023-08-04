Left Menu

Lok Sabha nod to inter-services organisations Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:30 IST
Lok Sabha nod to inter-services organisations Bill
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Friday approved a Bill which seeks to empower the commander-in-chief and the officer-in-command of inter-services organisations with disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

Moving the Bill for consideration and passage, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill is part of a series of steps being taken by the government to strengthen the armed forces.

Amid slogan shouting by opposition members, who were also displaying placards, Singh took the permission of the Chair to speak from one of the seats in the back benches.

A parliamentary panel had recently recommended that the Bill be passed without any amendments.

In his brief remarks, Singh said that as of now, personnel of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force are governed in accordance with the provisions contained in their specific service Acts -- the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957, and the Air Force Act, 1950.

At the time of enactment of these respective Acts, most of the service organisations largely comprised personnel from a single service -- either Army, Navy or Air Force. However, now there are numerous inter-services organisations where personnel of the armed forces and other forces serve together.

Currently, the commander-in-chief or the officer-in-command of inter-services organisations is not empowered to exercise disciplinary or administrative powers over personnel belonging to other services.

Only officers of the respective services are empowered to exercise disciplinary powers over the service personnel under their respective Service Acts, the minister noted.

The officers serving in these organisations need to be reverted to their respective parent service units for exercising any disciplinary or administrative action which results in delays.

The Bill would also pave the way for much greater integration and jointness among the three services and lay a strong foundation for creation of joint structures in times to come and further improve the functioning of the armed forces, an official statement issued later stated.

It also empowers the central government to constitute an inter-services organisation.

The Bill was later passed after a brief discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023