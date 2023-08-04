Berlin sees pro-Russian propaganda rising in Niger in wake of coup
The dissemination of pro-Russian propaganda has increased in Niger since a coup toppled the democratically elected government last month, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Speaking during a regular press conference in Berlin, the spokesperson said that a disinformation campaign was underway and Russian flags had been distributed in the country in recent days.
