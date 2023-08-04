Left Menu

Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:45 IST
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
Andrew Tate Image Credit: Wikipedia

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said.

The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case.

All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.

