Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey
- Country:
- India
A Varanasi court on Friday granted additional four weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for completing the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.
Hearing a plea by the ASI, District Judge A K Vishvesha allowed it the additional time.
Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till September 4 from August 4.
The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it. The ASI resumed the survey Friday morning after a go-ahead from the HC on August 3. The Muslim side has, however, moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslim
- Madan Mohan Yadav
- Gyanvapi
- Hindu
- Varanasi
- A K Vishvesha
ALSO READ
NIA arrests Aligarh Muslim University student working as ISIS operative
Varanasi court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple: Government counsel Rajesh Mishra.
Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court to pronounce order on ASI survey plea today
Varanasi court orders ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed