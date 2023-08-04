Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

A Varanasi court on Friday granted additional four weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for completing the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.

Hearing a plea by the ASI, District Judge A K Vishvesha allowed it the additional time.

Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till September 4 from August 4.

The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it. The ASI resumed the survey Friday morning after a go-ahead from the HC on August 3. The Muslim side has, however, moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.

