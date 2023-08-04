Left Menu

19-year-old killed, one injured during scuffle in Delhi's Seemapuri

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death while another person got injured during a scuffle in north-east Delhis Seemapuri area, police said on Friday. The police received an information around 9.20 pm on Thursday that two persons with stab injuries were admitted to GTB Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara Rohit Meena said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:53 IST
19-year-old killed, one injured during scuffle in Delhi's Seemapuri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death while another person got injured during a scuffle in north-east Delhi’s Seemapuri area, police said on Friday. The police received an information around 9.20 pm on Thursday that two persons with stab injuries were admitted to GTB Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. When police reached the hospital, they found Harshit Bhardwaj (19), a resident of DLF Bhopura here, was declared brought dead, while Shadab (22), a resident of Kalandar Colony here, was undergoing treatment, Meena said. On Wednesday, Bhardwaj’s younger brother, who is a minor, got into an argument with another juvenile and both slapped each other, the DCP said.

The next day, Bhardwaj and Shadab got involved in the matter and both suffered stab injuries when the altercation escalated into a scuffle, he added.

Five accused have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the DCP said, adding that there was no communal angle in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023