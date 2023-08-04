Man hangs self in Jaipur, blames wife in suicide note
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in his house here and left a suicide note blaming his wife, police said on Friday.
Govind Singh was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room of his house on Thursday evening, the police said.
While searching for evidence, the police found a suicide note in which the victim said his wife Deepa was responsible for his suicide, they added.
According to police, Singh got married to Deepa six months ago. The couple worked at a private hospital in Malviya Nagar here.
The body was shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deepa
- Malviya Nagar
- Govind Singh
- Singh
ALSO READ
Regulatory changes in insurance sector will help create value for customers: HDFC Life Chairman Deepak Parekh
Deepak Punia shifts focus to World Championship, Asian Games after clearing selection trials
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 profit down 74 pc to Rs 114 cr
Deepak Miglani appointed as India's Ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe
Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet against Gangster Deepak Boxer in MCOCA