SC permits ASI’s scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay HC order
- Country:
- India
In a relief to the Hindu side, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th-century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey. The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami leaves for Chamoli to meet families of those killed due to electrocution
Uttarakhand: Gangotri NH blocked due to landslide, restoration underway
Uttarakhand Govt instructs officials to test power supply system after electrocution mishap in Chamoli
Varanasi court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple: Government counsel Rajesh Mishra.
Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court to pronounce order on ASI survey plea today