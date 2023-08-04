Left Menu

Maharashtra: Teen held for sexually assaulting, murdering 8-year-old girl in Jalgaon; irate villagers try to attack him, injure cops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:21 IST
A man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering an 8-year-old girl earlier this week in Jalgaon in Maharashtra was arrested on Friday, a police official said.

Irate people tried to attack the 19-year-old accused when he was brought to the site of crime, leading to injuries to three policemen and damage to a police vehicle, the official said.

The girl had gone missing on July 30 from her native Bondgaon village in Bhadgaon tehsil and her body was found on August 1 close to her home, with a police probe finding out she was sexually assaulted and then bludgeoned to death with a stone, he said.

''When he was brought to the village as part of the probe into the crime, irate people tried to attack him. They pelted stones on the police vehicle in which he was brought there and damaged it. Three police personnel suffered injuries,'' he said.

''Angry residents were demanding that the accused be handed over to them. In order to control the situation, police resorted to a mild baton charge. The situation is under control in the village and a sizable number of police have been stationed there,'' he said.

The man, who has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and sections 3,4,5,6,7,8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault and other offences, was produced in court during the day.

Villagers also took out a silent march till the tehsildar's office seeking stringent action against the 19-year-old man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

