Woman gang raped in UP's Banda, 8 arrested

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was allegedly gang raped here by at least eight people who were later arrested on the basis of a video that showed up on social media 10 days ago, police said on Friday. The video of the rape, which was sent for a forensic examination, seemed to have been in circulation on social media for at least 10 days, Badausa Police Station SHO Vijay Kumar Kushwaha said.

Police on Thursday arrested Kallu, Ramdhani, Ramsanehi, Devkumar alias Chunni, Indrajit alias Lobhi, Bhagvandeen alias Boga, Lavkush, and Devsharan, all of whom were seen in the video, he said.

Kushwaha said a case was filed first against Kallu under the IT Act on July 28 on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar of Lamehta police outpost in-charge.

After the forensic report of the video came, a case of gang rape was registered against eight persons in all, the SHO said, all of whom were booked under the IT Act.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, Kushwaha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

